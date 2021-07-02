Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. The two have made their mark in the industry on their own merit. For the first time, they came together on the big screen in the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai.

Helmed by late director Yash Chopra, SRK was in the lead role and Akki had a supporting role. Almost 10 years later, the duo appeared yet again on the big screen. However, only this time Khiladi Kumar was one of the leads in the 2007 blockbuster Heyy Babyy and SRK had a cameo appearance in the hit chartbuster Mast Kalandar. The film also starred Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Vidya Balan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar came together once again a few years later on the stage at Zee Cine Awards in 2011. At the show, SRK won the best actor award for his performance in My Name is Khan. After receiving the award on the stage, he joined the host of the show Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar. The three engaged in funny banter.

Sajid Khan asked both the stars to say a popular dialogue from their film and either of the stars has to repeat the dialogue. Instead of saying a popular dialogue, SRK decided to have some fun at Akshay Kumar’s expense and said a lesser-known but difficult dialogue from his 1992 film Chamatkar. He said, “Main Akki ko koi popular dialogue nahin sunaunga. Meri Ek purani film thi Chamatkar”, and asked Akki whether he was aware of it adding, “Tum jab chote the.”(You were a kid then).

As expected, Shah Rukh Khan‘s dialogue was too difficult to repeat it and Kumar gave up. SRK again pulled his legs by saying, “Bolaa naa, tab tum chote they.” It was now Akki’s turn and he too made sure that he throws something at SRK which he can’t repeat. Expectedly, SRK failed to repeat the dialogue. Everyone in the audience were in splits. The two came to a truce and said, “We both are happy in our space and we don’t need to recite each other dialogues,” before leaving the stage. Take a look at their funny banter below:

