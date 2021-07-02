Ever since Shah Rukh Khan went on a break post the debacle of Zero, his fans have been craving to see their superstar on the silver screen. But, fans excitement knew no bounds when his upcoming project Pathan was announced. Unfortunately, the film has been getting delayed due to the current pandemic situation, but there is something which might make your wait for the movie a little less difficult.

Advertisement

What if we tell you that we are going to give you a sneak peek of SRK’s look in his much-awaited upcoming project? Exciting isn’t it? Well, a new ad featuring King Khan has dropped on Social media, and his look in it might be a mini glimpse of his look in the Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer.

Advertisement

The new hair colour ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan has him in long hair with a cute ponytail tied behind. A white shirt with a black waistcoat, trousers and shades is all it needs for him to look so s*xy. Is this man ageing at all? Is what all his fans must be wondering after looking at this ad. Check out the video below:

If the already record-breaking rising temperatures weren’t enough this summer, Shah Rukh Khan has added to the heat. Fans have been going gaga over his look. “Damn the look oml,” one commented on the post. “This man never aged,” another wrote. “Omg Damn! He looks so hot so cool so good.. Why @iamsrk you always killing me,” a third said. “SRK I AM SCREAMING,” a fourth wrote.

Although no official poster of Pathan has released yet, with whatever pictures have come out from the sets, we have always seen SRK was sporting long hair. So guys, do not be surprised if you see King Khan in a similar look in the movie.

The last time Shah Rukh Khan had long hair in any movie was for Don, and that film did wonders at the box office. We are hoping this time, too, it does wonders for him. Anyway, how many hearts for SRK? Share your feelings in the comments section below.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh To Become A Father Soon, Confirms Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Co-Star Kavveri Priiyam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube