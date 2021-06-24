Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be in the mood for some random public display of affection on social media lately.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday flaunting shorter hair and dressed in navy blue T-shirt.

Ranveer Singh captioned it with a black heart. The picture currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer Singh’s wife and actress Deepika couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the picture. She publicly declared that the actor is hers.

“MINE”, Deepika Padukone wrote in the comment section late on Wednesday night.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s “83”. The two have been one of the most sought after couples in Hollywood. Their social media PDA also has a separate fanbase for itself.

