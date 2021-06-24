Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is in the news again. While yesterday we brought you the news that the makers are contemplating following in the step of Vijay’s Master and premiere the film digitally soon after its theatrical release, we now hear this plan is sitting well with the exhibitor. In fact, national multiplex chains are at loggerheads with the makers for the same.

As per a recent report, cinema owners aren’t favouring the thriller hitting OTT platforms within 20 days of a theatrical release. While asking for a minimum 28-day gap between releases, multiplex associations are even reportedly threatening not to release it. Read all about it below.

Reacting to the news of the Akshay Kumar starrer planning its OTT release so soon, an exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama, “We have been speaking to the team of Bell Bottom regarding the terms of release. While we understand that the producers are taking a risk, they need to realise that cinema halls are bleeding the most. How and why will the audience come to watch a film on the big screen, if it’s premiering on OTT in 2 weeks?”

A trade source told the same portal that while single screens are open to the idea, national multiplex chains are not favouring the team’s decision. The source informed, “The multiplex associations are against the idea of film releasing on OTT within 20 days. They are holding their ground asking the makers to ensure a gap of at least 28 days. If the makers take steps otherwise, the national chains wouldn’t release Bell Bottom across their screens.”

Continuing further, this source added, “They feel it’s unfair and will set a wrong precedent for all upcoming releases. The multiplex owners agreeing to this would mean, the entire slate of forthcoming releases would also release on digital platforms within 2 to 3 weeks, meaning a solid loss of revenue for the cinema owners.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, this film is being produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. The Ranjit M Tewari directorial is set to release in theatres on Tuesday, July 27. And per reports, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video during the Independence Day weekend.

