Last month Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan. KRK himself took to Twitter and revealed about the defamation suit was slapped against after he reviewed the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now civil court passed an interim order in the defamation suit filed by Salman.

KRK continued to tweet against Salman and engaged in a war with Bollywood singer Mika Singh. The latter even released a diss song against the Deshdrohi actor named #KRKKutta. Kamaal Khan also released a retaliatory diss track on YouTube which was later taken down by the platform for violating ‘harassment and bullying’ policies.

Amidst the Twitter war, Mumbai city civil court has issued a restraining order against the Deshdrohi actor from posting or publishing any defamatory content about Salman Khan or his business venture and his films. The interim order has been passed by the court after hearing the civil suit filed by Salman. The hearing will continue until the court passes the final judgement in the case.

As reported by India Today, Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe issued the interim order in a defamation suit filed by Salman. The sessions judge observed that reputation is “not only a salt of life but the purest treasure and the most precious perfume of life”. The judge further observed, “a good name is better than riches. Reputation is a sort of right to enjoy the good opinion of others and it is a personal right and an injury to the reputation is personal injury. A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life”.

Justice Marathe on KRK vs Salman Khan added, “Reputation and honour are no less precious to good men than bodily safety and freedom. In some cases, they may be dearer than life itself.”

However, that has not stopped KRK from tweeting against the Dabangg actor. Without taking any names, KRK tweeted that he has no interest in taking the name of Bollywood’s ‘gunda’. He wrote, “Why should I take a criminal’s name? But I will still review the films. Release one if you have guts Gunde bhai.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Mujhe Iss Bollywood Ke Gunde ka Naam Lene main Waise Bhi Koi interest Nahi Hai. Main Kisi criminal Ka Naam Apni Zabaan Se Kyon Lun? Lekin film Toh Main Fir Bhi review Karoonga! Release Karke Dekh Le Gunde Bhai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 23, 2021

