We live in a country where r*pe is reported on an average of 15 minutes, according to NCRB data 2018. And millions of women are molested on a regular basis. And if you think people don’t misbehave or molest actresses, you are wrong. Back in 2010, when Katrina Kaif was promoting Tees Maar Khan at a mall, she was mobbed and Akshay Kumar came to her saviour for any kind of inappropriate touching. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

And this wasn’t the first time when an actress was mobbed in our country. There have been so many cases like that in the past.

Advertisement

It so happened that Katrina Kaif was promoting Farah Khan directorial Tees Maar Khan at a mall in Mumbai when she was mobbed and co-star Akshay Kumar came to her rescue and became her bodyguard to avoid any kind of inappropriate touching.

Back in 2005, Katrina went to attend a Durga Puja function organized by a South Kolkata Durga puja committee and faced a horrible situation. After the event got over the Namastey London was mobbed by the crowd and molested her. Although she was protected by the layer of security personnel, it couldn’t save her from the crowd.

Katrina Kaif was shaken from inside after this horrendous incident took place and often avoids public gatherings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. But since it’s a global pandemic, the makers had to stall the same because of the nation lockdown.

Besides this, Katrina Kaif will reportedly start shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan post the lockdown

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar becoming a saviour for Katrina Kaif while promoting Tees Maar Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Charges This Massive Sum For Crooning A Single Song & Her Net Worth Has Left Our Jaws-Dropped!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube