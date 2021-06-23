India’s favourite superhero Krrish 4 has been in the works for the past couple of years and there has been no update regarding the same. As fans are now eagerly waiting for an update of their favourite superhero franchise, Hrithik Roshan has now teased with a short clip. Scroll down to know more.

Krrish 4 was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but due to filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis, the production of the film came to a halt. Coronavirus pandemic also added to the complexities. However, a previous report claimed that the filmmaker is now healthy and will soon resume the pre-production of the much-awaited film.

Now Hrithik Roshan a few minutes ago took to Instagram and shared a short clip teasing fans about Krrish 4. The short clip shows Hrithik flying in the air gets rid of his trademark mask. Sharing the video, the star captioned, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4”

Take a look at the clip below:

Interestingly, the clip shows the blue-coloured mask as opposed to the black coloured mask which was seen in previous instalments of the franchise. This shows that the film has a lot of exciting things in store for the fans. The clip is now expected to create enough buzz and excitement among fans.

A SpotboyE report previously mentioned that Hrithik Roshan will play a double role in Krrish 4. He will be playing both the superhero and supervillain in the film. A source said to the publication, “It has been Hrithik’s dream to play both the parts, black and white, in Krissh. The time has come now. You see, the Franchise, in order to be continually exciting to its fans, must move forward. There must be some USP in Krissh 4 to make it unique.”

