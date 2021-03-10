Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are two stars in Bollywood whose fans have to wait longer to catch them on the big screen. Even though, both stars are occupied with really big projects, their arrival isn’t happening anytime soon.

In Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index aka Star Ranking, the difference between both the stars is marginal. Shah Rukh Khan currently holds a place at 5th with 950 points. On the other side, Hrithik Roshan is below him at 6th position with 900 points. Considering such a low difference, it’s just a matter of one film and the game will be changed.

For those who don’t know how Star Ranking works, points are allocated to the actors depending on their movies’ entry in the coveted box office clubs- 100 crore club, 200 crore club and much more. Also, if there’s a movie of any actor in the top 10 list of highest overseas grossers, he will be credited with 50 points (per movie).

Now, coming back to the situation in Star Ranking, Hrithik Roshan has his Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone slated to release in September 2022. On the other side, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan hasn’t been yet announced but to release anytime in 2022 (might release before Fighter or even after it). So, it’s pretty clear that whoever comes on the big screen first, will be able to take control of the Star Ranking.

Interestingly, both Pathan and Fighter have the name of Siddharth Anand as a director behind them. Considering his track record of War, Bang Bang and other releases, he seems to be credible enough is attracting footfalls in theatres (especially action lovers).

Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have their fan following and box office value. So, 100 crores for both releases would be a cakewalk.

So as we conclude, the one who will arrive first will be the winner between both!

