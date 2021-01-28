War was one of the most successful films of the year 2019 starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It changed the career horizon for director Siddharth Anand who is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan and although there hasn’t been any official confirmation to the same, the director is already in talks for his next with Prabhas.

If that’s not amazing, we don’t know what will be? Post Pathan, the director will start working on Hrithik and Deepika Padukone’s magnum opus 250-crore budget film, Fighter.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Siddharth Anand is already working and planning on his third biggie which will be a pan-India release and star none other than superstar Prabhas. This is definitely going to be bigger and better than the superstars’ existing projects if the reports are to be believed. But can it be bigger than Baahubali? Read to know the scoop here.

“Siddharth Anand is in the talks with Prabhas for what could be the biggest film of his career. It’s a stylish action thriller and the director has already had multiple meetings with Prabhas at Hyderabad last year before he commenced work on Pathan. While Prabhas has liked Sid’s idea and vision, he has asked him to come with a bound script and then take a final call. The meetings so far have gone off well,” the source said.

The film will mostly go on floors by the end of 2022 after the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter. By then, Prabhas will also wrap up the shooting of his ongoing work commitments and then will start shooting with Siddharth.

“Prabhas is shooting for Salaar, and right after finishing it, he moves on to AdiPurush. It’s a rather long shoot for the epic, and major chunk of 2021 will go into filming Adipurush for Prabhas,” the source added.

The source concluded, “Prabhas is booked at-least till Summer 2022, and so is Siddharth Anand. The actor is flooded with offers from South industry as well, asking for his dates from the second half of 2022, however, at present, he has shown interest in doing the Sid Anand actioner.”

Are y’all excited about this massive collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Prabhas? Tell us in the comments below.

