Kapil Sharma has been making headlines every now and then. A while back, we reported that The Kapil Sharma Show is going temporarily off-air and now, the comedian himself has confirmed the news and revealed that his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting a second baby and thus he’s taking some time off to spend with his wife.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Kapil asked his fans to ask questions using #AskKapil and one of the fans happened to ask him the reason behind the show going off-air.

Advertisement

The Twitter user asked, “@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kr rhe h #askkapil”. Replying to the same, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby”.

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Finally, the cat is out of the bag!

Another Twitter user asked the comedian, “What you want for anayra ,,baby brother or sister? #askkapil”. Replying to the same, Kapil Sharma wrote, “boy or girl, tandrust ho bus”.’

boy or girl, tandrust ho bus 🙏 https://t.co/b29F51Bq0z — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Congratulations Kapil and Ginni Chatrath. The couple already shares a 1-year-old daughter named Anayra.

The comedian often shares pictures with his daughter on social media platforms.

Earlier, there were rumours that The Kapil Sharma Show makers have plans to revamp the show. However, a source close to Times Of India reveals the real reason. “Contrary to reports, there is no revamp plan. Kapil’s show has been a favourite with masses because of many reasons. Audience participation was one driving factor for the show. Currently, there is no live audience due to the pandemic. Films too are not releasing and so, Bollywood actors are not coming to the show for any film promotion. So, the makers felt that it would be ideal to take a break right now and return when things get back to normal,” read the report.

The source also confirms the comedian’s wife Ginni Chatrath’s pregnancy. “Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni is expecting their second child and the break would be ideal for him to stay at home and focus on giving quality time to the family. This break will give him that much-needed time to spend with family. The show too can return with more entertaining content after a three-month break,” it continued.

Chalo ji, vadhaiyaan!

Must Read: Vijay’s Master To Take A Huge Opening, Would It Be Able To Challenge Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1? – OTT Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube