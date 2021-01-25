The Kapil Sharma Show has always managed to bring smiles and laughter to its massive fan base. The show began in 2018 and has had a super successful run. Unfortunately, the comedy show is going off-air next month. But there remains good news as Ginni Chatrath is expecting her second baby. Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, TKSS makers did their best to entertain fans even amidst the pandemic. Each cast and crew member starting from Krushna Abhishek to Archana Puran Singh returned to sets even amidst such risk. However, the show is definitely affected by the absence of a live audience.

Advertisement

There also have been rumours that The Kapil Sharma Show makers have plans to revamp the show. However, a source close to Times Of India reveals the real reason. “Contrary to reports, there is no revamp plan. Kapil’s show has been a favourite with masses because of many reasons. The audience participation was one driving factor for the show. Currently, there is no live audience due to the pandemic. Films too are not releasing and so, Bollywood actors are not coming to the show for any film promotion. So, the makers felt that it would be ideal to take a break right now and return when things get back to normal,” read the report.

The source also confirms Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath’s pregnancy. “Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni is expecting their second child and the break would be ideal for him to stay at home and focus on giving quality time to the family. This break will give him that much-needed time to spend with family. The show too can return with more entertaining content after a three-month break,” it continued.

Well, there certainly is bad news as The Kapil Sharma Show is taking a break. But the good news is that Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to welcome another bundle of joy.

Must Read: Sharad Malhotra Is Upset With 26th January’s “Only Dry Day” Perception Set By Some People



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube