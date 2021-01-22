Gopal Bedi who is popularly known as actor Ranjeet is one of the most popular veteran actors of all time. The 74-year-old actor became immensely popular for playing villainous characters in Bollywood movies. The actor recently appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show and spilled the beans on his family’s reaction after his debut film with Rakhee.

His debut film, Sharmeelee starred Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee and Ranjeet in pivotal roles and his performance was appreciated in the film but his family’s reaction was not how he expected.

Ranjeet came along with another famous villain from the Bollywood industry i.e. Gulshan Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show. The channel just shared the new promo where the Sharmeelee actor revealed his family’s reaction and how his father threw him out of the house for his debut film with Rakhee.

“Jab Sharmeelee picture aayi toh mujhe ghar se nikaal diya (I was thrown out of my house when Sharmeelee released),” he said. On being asked why, he said, “Rakhee ke jo baal-vaal kheeche, uske kapde-vapde phaadne ki koshish ki (Because I pulled Rakhee’s hair and tried to tear her clothes),” the actor said.

Talking about his father’s reaction, Ranjeet said, “Yeh koi kaam hai? Koi major, officer, air force officer ya doctor ka role karo. Baap ka naak katwa diya hai. Apna kaunsa mooh leke jayega Amritsar mein (What kind of work is this? You should take up roles like army major, officer, air force officer or doctor. You have humiliated your father. How will he face everyone back home in Amritsar)?”

Take a look at the promo here:

Haha, we can’t wait to watch the full episode.

Meanwhile, Ranjeet is making his web debut soon with a comedy show titled Becharey.

