Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani is slaying her social media game like no one else. Be it gifting a car to her father or revealing her favourite actors, the actress is quite open about sharing her personal life with fans.

Apart from giving personal life insights, Palak also loves to flaunt her graceful beauty with some stunning poses. She’s a true fashionista and loves to rock every type of wardrobe. We have seen her in denim, jumpsuit and whatnot. This time, she is rocking it with traditional attire.

A few hours back, Palak Sidhwani shared a picture in which she is seen wearing violet traditional dress with a golden floral pattern. She is seen wearing gold bangles in her right hand. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress truly looks like an irresistible beauty. “Keep looking where the light pours in,” reads her caption.

Have a look at the post shared by Palak Sidhwani below:

Meanwhile, Palak joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after Nidhi Bhanushali left the show.

In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Palak Sidhwani revealed that her father wasn’t aware that she has an interest in acting and hence believed that she is joking around.

“After almost a wait of around three to four months, I got a call from TMKOC’s casting director. He asked me to visit his office urgently. I remember my parents had come to Mumbai to visit and hence I told him that I might take a while to reach as parents are at home. He told me to get my parents along with me so that they would also meet and talk. I adhered to the same and reached the office. Myself, my mother, father and brother were seated at the conference when he broke the news that I’m finalised. The casting director said I will go and get the contract ready and as he left the conference room,” Palak shared.

Palak Sidhwani further added, “My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware about my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within though that probably it is some sort of a prank or it won’t materialise.”

