Balvinder Singh Suri is creating waves these days for making an entry in popular Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He replaced Gurucharan Singh for the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi and it seems he really ecstatic about it.

In a recent interview, Balvinder opened up about the popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and called the show iconic. He, in fact, called it present day’s mythology and compared it to the likes of Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Talking to ETimes, Balvinder Singh Suri said, “Popular is a small word. It is an iconic show. After Ramayan and Mahabharat, it is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on TV. It is for me present day’s mythology. It feels great to be a part of it and it is once in a lifetime opportunity to bag a role like this and be a part of the longest running sitcom. The feeling is still sinking in. I’ve been acting since last so many years. I did a college show called Campus in 1995.”

Balvinder also talked about replacing Gurucharan Singh in the show and said that he always saw himself in the actor, “Gurucharan Singh and I have known each other for a long time now. I have been associated with the channel that airs Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a creative director. I have been interacting with Gurucharan during that period. Usually, Sikh characters in TV shows are always defined.”

He continued, “They are large hearted, no diplomacy, politics and pure heart. So, there was always a liking for each other between Gurucharan and me. I had also joined the show as a creative director sometime back during that time we interacted a lot. So, a lot of time I could see myself in Gurucharan.” he said.

He also praised his nature and said that he is like a twin brother, “He is a masbig-hearted happy go lucky guy, always full of energy and laughing, big hearted. I never felt that he was a different person, I always felt that he was a part of me or a twin brother. Of course for a few days there were palpitations while doing scenes as he has been a part of the show for 12 years. And I feel it should be there for me to perform the role better.”

He further added, “He has become a household name because of this show. My wife is an ardent fan of the show and it keeps playing the entire day at our home. Since I have seen him so much at home and personally also I never felt he was a different person. Because of that, the confidence to play the role is there. Also, everyone’s prayers and best wishes are there with me and I will give my 100 percent to play the role to the best of my ability.”

Balvinder Singh Suri has earlier worked in films like Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Indian, Badal, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye & Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

