Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is going through new developments every single day. It was only yesterday when we told you that the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has confessed that Rhea Chakraborty had wiped out the data from eight hard drives on June 8.

Today, Rhea Chakraborty has denied all such allegations in her recent interview. Read the article to know what Rhea has to say in regards to these claims made by Sidharth.

Rhea Chakraborty told Aaj Tak, “This is completely a baseless allegation. There is no hard drive that I am aware of. There is no person. No one had come to the home till I was there. His sister was there from 8th to June 13. If something like that has happened, she must be aware. Nothing has happened as such in my presence.”

Rhea Chakraborty said she cannot believe Sidharth would make such a claim. She added, “I don’t believe he would have said something like this. I believe there is a story that has been created, just like there is a new story created every day. It’s completely baseless.”

In the same interview, the Jalebi actress also opened up about her Europe trip with Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that before the Europe trip, Sushant told her that he has claustrophobia and would take a medicine called ‘Modafinil.’ She added that he would always carry that medicine with him. In such a situation, no consultation was needed for that medicine.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister and his fans are opposing Aaj Tak for taking Rhea Chakraborty’s interview. Not just that, fans are trending #ShameOnAajTak on social media.

