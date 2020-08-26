Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is taking new turns every day. But ever since the CBI has taken over the case, people are very hopeful that SSR will get justice. After an extensive investigation with the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, a new piece of information has shocked everyone. Read to know the details.

If the reports around the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are anything to go by it is being stated that Siddharth Pithani has revealed that SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborthy had wiped out eight hard drives on the 8th of June.

Yes, you have read it right! Reportedly the drives were cleaned out on the very same day when Rhea left Sushant’s house. Not just that, Rhea got this work done with the help of an IT professional.

As per the report by India Today, “Siddharth has said that he is not aware about the content in the hard drive. He also informed the CBI that one IT professional was present there to destroy the drives. It is not clear who called him there to destroy the hard drives. He said that Rhea and Sushant were in the room and were watching everything. The late actor’s househelp Dipesh Sawant and his cook Neeraj Singh were also in the same room. The CBI will quiz Siddharth again on the matter.”

Well, this is undoubtedly a significant development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. We hope the CBI team will soon find out the content of the hard drives as well. As and when there comes a new update, we shall inform you at the earliest.

