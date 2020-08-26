Bobby Deol is all set to surprise you with his unconventional performance in MX Player’s Aashram which is releasing on August 28. Although he is from a powerful star family, he has always maintained a low key profile.

The talented actor has recently opened up about the hot debate on nepotism that is making rounds in the industry.

Speaking about the struggles of an outsider, Bobby Deol said, “My father is the biggest example of an outsider. My father was the son of a teacher. He wanted to be an actor. He ran away from home and came to Mumbai, struggled for so many years till he got work. But he never gave up because it’s always going to be difficult for an outsider to come into this industry because he has no one he knows in the industry. That’s always going to be the case. I think even with my father; if he ran away from home and tried to become a doctor, he would have found it difficult. If he ran away from home and tried a different profession, it would have been difficult. Because such is life.”

Bobby Deol agreed that it is easy for star kids to get their first break, but he thinks eventually, it’s only your performances that can save you. He said, “I also agree for a child born in the same profession, it will always be easy for the first step into his professional life. So definitely, yes, my dad gave me the opportunity to become an actor. He made a film for me, but after that, it was my work that spoke for me. I mean if I were not good enough, people wouldn’t have connected with me. They wouldn’t have watched my movies. And also there have been a lot of actors who have been star kids, and they never made it. You don’t even remember the names.”

Bobby Deol also opened about the rough phase of his life when he was left with no work despite being a star kid. The actor recalled, “I was an insider, I went through a bad phase. People stopped working with me. And I kind of gave up in life. Then I realized one day what I was doing to myself! I realized no matter how powerful your family can be in the industry; they can’t help you move forward. You have to stand on your own feet and make people notice you. It might take longer because even after three years of not working, it was a slow process. I did Poster Boys; nothing was moving after that though people loved my performance in that and so on. Eventually, I never gave up and kept doing things. Knocking on people’s doors, meeting people and finally, things worked for me.”

To conclude his take on nepotism, Dharmendra’s son, Bobby Deol said, “I think your hard work pays off eventually. And my only advice to the youngsters who are trying to get into this industry from the outside or the inside is that never give up. If you give up, if you keep crying for luck, then you will never be able to move forward. So work hard, be persistent, and be focused. And your work will turn into a lot. Because for an actor, there is always a struggle every day. Every day you struggle to find work. So, that’s what my take is on all this. I wish everybody the best who is trying to get into this industry because it’s a beautiful industry. I love this industry.”

