Neena Gupta is a woman who is not shy of speaking her mind and certainly not someone to mince her words. While the veteran actress has always been vocal about having a child out of wedlock and her relationship with her daughter Masaba Gupta, she has finally opened up about the bond that her husband Vivek Mehra shares with Masaba.

Now before we get into the details, for those of you unversed, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta from her affair with cricketing legend Sir Viv Richards. The actress bore Masaba out of wedlock during the time when it was not so common thing in the Indian culture. Neena Gupta then got married to Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Now opening up about the bond that Vivek Mehta and Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta said that if either of them had not been nice to each other she would have not gotten married. Speaking to Pinkvilla about the same the Badhaai Ho! actress said, “If my husband didn’t like Masaba or if he was the kind who would never get along with her, I’d never get married to him. No matter how much I love or lust a man, I wouldn’t have ever decided to be in a relationship with anyone if they had a problem with my daughter. It’s very important that she likes who I’m with and vice versa.”

Neena Gupta had in a past interview said that if given a choice today, she would never have a child out of wedlock because a child does need both parents. So while the veteran actress says that she and Masaba share a great bond, she knows that her daughter has suffered having a single parent and being a child out of wedlock.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are currently a part of the Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’, where they play fictionalized characters of themselves. The series also features Masaba’s rumoured beau Satyadeep Mishra. If you’ve watched it yet, do drop in your thoughts in the comments section below.

