Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wearing Same Hoodie? The Duo Ignite Relationship Rumours Among Their Fans

A while ago, Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Katrina Kaif’s residence. They have reportedly been dating but have never announced it officially. Now, the couple has uploaded pictures wearing the same hoodies at different occasions and the fans are going gaga over it.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is a rumoured couple of Bollywood and they’re reportedly keeping their relationship under the wrap and is not making it official anytime soon.

A while ago, the Masaan actor shared a picture on Instagram wearing a white hoodie and captioned the image, “‘Whodunnit’ is my favourite genre of shows and #TheGoneGame was completely shot during the lockdown so it peaked my interest from the word go! Hats off to the entire team… this one’s a gamechanger! @battatawada @sanjaykapoor2500 @shriya.pilgaonkar @arjun_mathur 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽”

Later, Katrina Kaif shared a picture on Instagram in the same white hoodie and captioned it, “When it rains , I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain .☔️🙂 – anonymous”

Does this hoodie, ring a bell? Haha!

Now, VicKat; yes, that’s what their fans call them together are now gushing over these two pictures as the couple is wearing the same hoodie.

Take a look at it here:

Relationship goals, yet?

We hope Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make their relationship public soon and post more cute pictures together.

