BoycottMirzapur2 Trends As Ali Fazal's Old Anti-CAA Tweet Goes Viral

It was earlier this week when Mirzapur season 2 release date announcement made the loudest buzz possible. But it seems like it has hit a small roadblock. As we speak #BoycottMirzapur2 has been trending on social media. Reason? Well, it’s an Ali Fazal tweet that dates back to December 2019. Read on to know what exactly happened.

The aforementioned Ali Fazal tweet has turned out to be the reason why Twitterati has been asking for boycotting Mirzapur season 2. The particular tweet is about the anti-CAA protest that India witnessed later last year.

Ali Fazal’s tweet in December 2019 read, “Protests: Suru majboori mein kiye thhey, ab maja aa raha hai”. And this has sparked the debate. Also, a video of the actor addressing a mob of protestors has gone viral.

Reacting to the same a user wrote, “#BoycottMirzapur2 Guys who will be watching #Mirzapur2 will be spending their hard earned money to encourage @alifazal9. FarOutAkhtarr to incite muslims to burn down their own homes, like they did during #CAA protests”.

Another wrote, “This is the reason why we should #BoycottMirzapur2. I haven’t see it but Many friends told me that it is one of the best series BUT “DESH SE BADHKAR KUCH BHI NAHI”. And If you want to see that webseries then watch it from telegram but not from amazon prime. BHARAT MATA KI JAY”.

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, alongside Ali Fazal, Mirzapur 2 is set to release on October 23.

