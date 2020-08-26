Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna Having Fun While Getting Ready & Doing Naagin Pose Is A Treat To All Her Fans! WATCH

Surbhi Chandna is back on TV with a bang. She is the new lead of Naagin 5 and her fans are happy AF. Even the actress is elated to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama. After all, it is one of the most popular TV franchises.

The Ishqbaaaz actress has already made her entry as Bani. Now she’s teasing fans by sharing pics and videos from the sets. The actress shared a few videos on her Instagram page in which she’s getting ready. Surbhi looks stunning in a red dress. The actress has played the Vayu and Aastha Gill’s Naagin track for the Instagram story.

In another video, Surbhi Chandna flaunts her million-dollar smile. With the song ‘I’m too s*xy’ playing, she winks at the end of the video. It seems like the actress is shooting for press con and promos of Naagin 5.

In another video, she tells fans to watch Naagin 5 on Colors TV. Surbhi also does the Naagin pose and whistles in the end.

Take a look at all the posts below:

It looks like Surbhi Chandna can’t contain her excitement just like her fans.

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 also stars Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead role. Sharad will essay the bad guy, Cheel’s avatar in the show.

