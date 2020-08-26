Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar AKA ‘New’ Anjali Has Put The Celebrations On Hold!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast is currently undergoing some changes. Recently, Gurucharan Singh aka Mr. Sodhi marked his exit from the show. Days after, Neha Mehta who plays Taarak’s wife opted out too. But the good thing is that she will be replaced by a talented actress like Sunaya Fozdar.

While one part of the audience is upset about their favourites leaving, the other is rejoicing about the new entrants. But for Sunayana, the celebrations are still on hold. In fact, the beauty did not even inform her family about her bagging the grand show. Wondering why? Read on.

Sunayana Fozdar in a recent interview has shared how it is difficult to sink in, the fact that she’s a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The beauty also revealed that there’s a certain pressure. Neha Mehta was a part of the show for 12 years. Sunayana hopes she’ll be able to meet the expectations.

Well, we’re sure it’ll all be worth it. And we can’t wait to see Sunayana Fozdar celebrate!

Until the time, the actress is sure that she’s doing a good job in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she does not want to celebrate. In an interview with Times Of India, Sunayana Fozdar shared, “I had not informed my family that I was doing the show. They got to know from the news articles. I was nervous whether shooting would start or not. They were very happy and excited to see me in the show. They love all the characters, be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Anjali, Taarak, everyone and they know all of them better than me.”

She continued, “They knew the show better than me. Each and every character, they knew and they were telling me about each one of them. But seeing me controlling my excitement they were also kind of confused whether to celebrate or not. I am a person who likes to first see the result and then celebrate so the celebrations are put on hold in my family. So, they are waiting for the telecast.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Sunayana in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

