Bigg Boss 14: Post Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Invited For 2-Week Stay?

Bigg Boss 14 has been making noise for multiple reasons. It was just yesterday when the news of postponement began doing the rounds. But it seems all of it is for good. The makers have been planning something huge. Sidharth Shukla has been approached recently to be a part of Salman Khan’s show. Post that, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been invited too.

For the unversed, it was revealed that the BB 13 winner has been invited to be a part of this season. Owing to the unprecedented fame Sidharth has earned last season, the makers are keen on using it to create hype this time.

Sidharth Shukla had been invited to be a part of the show as a guest. He will be reportedly staying in the Bigg Boss 14 house for 2 weeks. Now, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have joined this list as well.

One cannot deny the massive fame the couple enjoyed last season. They turned out to be viewers favourite and the craze was pretty visible on Twitter. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were even seen in multiple music videos together. In fact, Riaz even bagged a huge project with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Now, #AsiManshi mark an entry in Bigg Boss 14, one can only imagine the incoming storm.

Meanwhile, neither the makers or these actors have confirmed any of this news yet.

This season of Salman Khan’s show will indeed be way more exciting. With the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire country, fans can’t wait for their huge source of entertainment.

Several names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Saumya Tandon, Arjun Bijlani has surfaced online in the list of most probable contestants.

Naina Singh and Saumya Tandon have denied being a part of Bigg Boss 14.

