Mandana Karimi is quite active on Instagram. The Iranian beauty is lately winning hearts for being her open self on her page. The actress has been sharing some stunning and bold photos. These photos are not just ravishing, in the caption, she makes sure to give a message on accepting oneself.

One of the captions of her Instagram pic reads, “I would like to stay like this,lazy, warm , in the silence where only our regular breathing can be heard , without ever having to make gestures, speak words which sell us out and betray us , this moment is real and alive , I stretch it into eternity “ Albertine Sarrazian “ #mirrorselfie 🤍”. But looks like some people aren’t pleased with her posts.

The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant is receiving hate and negative comments on her pictures. In an interaction with Times of India, Mandana Karimi reacted to these lewd remarks on her pics. Her latest pics only have her covered in a towel which she called ‘towel series’. These are the posts on which there are several negative comments.

Mandana Karimi said, “If you see the comments, there are a lot of people, who are fighting for it. There are a lot of people, who are judging me because I’m Iranian, I’m Muslim. They judge me because of my profession, and you can’t really do anything about it. I’ve understood in life that you can’t let people give you names and put tags on you.”

The actress cleared it out that such comments used to affect her earlier. But today, they have no effect on her. Mandana added, “When I start talking about it, when I start addressing the issue and make a map out of it, and put these ducks together, and understand why this is happening, why it’s affecting me. So, the moment, I addressed the issue and the moment I spoke out loud to myself, I realised that I don’t really care. These people have absolutely no effect on my life.”

Mandana Karimi said that one must understand their life and accept the love and hatred they receive. The negativity shouldn’t turn one bitter.

