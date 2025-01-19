Mandana Karimi came to Mumbai in 2010 to pursue her modeling career. After hustling for 5 years, she made her Bollywood debut with Roy. The actress has participated in some renowned projects, including Bhaag Johnny and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. The Bigg Boss 9 runner-up quit her showbiz career in 2022. Scroll below to learn what she’s up to these days!

Why did Mandana Karimi quit Bollywood?

As per a new interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana was never “hungry” or “crazy” about the acting career. In fact, she allegedly never loved Bollywood or her job.

If one may recall, Karimi announced her decision to quit Bollywood in 2012. She had earlier accused director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. When she saw his way back in the industry via Bigg Boss 16, she declared that she did not want to be involved in an industry where there is no respect for women.

It is worth noting that Mandana still gets offers from Bollywood. She shared with the development, “It is of course hard to say no to money but I still have casting director friends, who call me for auditions and I have to say I can’t devote so much time.”

What is Mandana Karimi upto these days?

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant works as an interior designer and has been a visiting professor at several universities for a year. She shared, “I became a model at such a young age and had to support myself but I always missed the fact that I couldn’t go back to school. One of my friends owns an interior design firm, and he asked if I want to see what they do. When I explored the field, I started enjoying it.”

Life has taken a 360 degree turn for Mandana Karimi, who does a 9-5 job and visits school but she’s enjoying it!

Even on her Instagram handle, Mandana often shares reels about her interior design projects.

