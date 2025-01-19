Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment after a robber stabbed him early Thursday morning. The incident occurred at his Bandra residence, in the presence of his family, including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Jeh and Taimur, along with domestic help. The accused has allegedly been arrested. Below are all the live updates you need!

Who attacked Saif Ali Khan?

According to Mumbai Police, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad is the accused arrested in the Saif Ali Khan case. He was nabbed from Thane. According to the belongings seized by the officials, he seems to be a Bangladeshi national. DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam revealed to the media, “He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency.”

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad is 30 years old and has used multiple aliases like Bijoy Das and Vijay Das in the past. He entered Saif Ali Khan’s home with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in court, and the police will demand his custody.

Shatrughan Sinha urges not to “complicate the matter”

Shatrughan Sinha took to his X/Twitter handle and used an AI image of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from the hospital. The caption read, “Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favorite ‘show man’ filmmaker #RajKapoor’s granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family. One humble appeal please stop the ‘blame game’, police are doing their job well.”

Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favorite ‘show man’ filmmaker #RajKapoor‘s granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family. One… pic.twitter.com/R16hEDrXQT — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 19, 2025

More about the attack

The unfortunate incident took place around 2 AM. The intruder was spotted inside Jeh’s room. He attacked his nanny as well as Saif Ali Khan, who suffered 6 stab injuries. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in a rickshaw. The actor is out of danger now. There are viral videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan paying regular visits to the actor. Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Sharmila Tagore, Kunal Kemmu, and Dinesh Vijan were among others seen outside the hospital.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Thought He Was Not A Good Actor & Was Denied Entry To A Gymkhana: “We Don’t Give Admission To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News