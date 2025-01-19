Akshay Kumar is one of the most prolific actors in our country today. Initially hailed as an action hero, he broadened his versatility and dabbled in comedic roles, too. However, did you know that there was a time when Akshay did not consider himself to be a good actor? Not only this, but his self-esteem was also affected when he was denied entry into a gymkhana.

Akshay Kumar Did Not Consider Himself To Be A Good Actor

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Akshay Kumar had given an interview with a publication after he was nominated for the Filmfare Award for the first time. Reportedly, the Phir Hera Pheri actor thought that he did not deserve this nomination and did not consider himself to be a good actor. Akshay said, “Even the critics know that I am not a good actor. Even I know that I am not a good actor. I have to tell you something about acting. As I have been nominated for it which I don’t deserve it.”

Akshay Kumar Was Denied Entry To A Gymkhana

Not only this, but Akshay Kumar was also denied entry to a reputed gymkhana. The Ram Setu actor said, “I remember about a few days back I had gone to a gymkhana. I wanted to take admission in it. He just looked at me. And he said, no we don’t give admission to actors.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has had a significant struggle story before making it big in the industry. Having dropped out of college, he stayed in Bangkok for 5 years, wherein he learned Thai boxing. Herein, he did many odd jobs, which included working as a waiter to earn money. According to News18, he also worked in a hotel in Dhaka at the age of 20. During this time, movies like Mr India, Hukumat, and Jalwa solidified his dream to become an actor. The actor’s first major break was the 1991 film Saugandh opposite Rakhee and Shantipriya.

