Hera Pheri 3 is one of those projects of Bollywood that has the potential to destroy all the records whenever it gets made. And for a long time, fans of the franchise have been demanding the return of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s trio. The trio did come together last year, and the film was supposed to go on the floors, but things came to a halt after a legal matter related to the franchise popped up. Now, the path for the film is clear as Firoz Nadiadwala has got rid of legal issues.

Firoz Nadiadwala has entertained all of us over the years with films like Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome, and many more. Last year, he raised our excitement level by announcing a reunion with Akshay Kumar for Welcome’s third installment (Welcome To The Jungle). Further, he made our dream come true by deciding to take the threequel of Hera Pheri on the floors. Unfortunately, despite the promo getting shot, the film didn’t see the day of light due to a legal battle between Firoz and Eros.

For the uninitiated, last year, when Firoz Nadiadwala decided to make Hera Pheri 3, Eros served a legal notice to Firoz that until dues of around 60 crores are cleared, the rights of Hera Pheri remain with the company. Now, as per Pinkvilla’s report, the producer has cleared all his dues, and the rights of the franchise and many more films are back to him.

A source close to the development said, “Firoz paid off the dues and has got a No Due Certificate from the court of law for Hera Pheri and other films. He is now free to make those films as per his will, and is committed to entertain the audience and make a solid comeback.”

Over the years, reports about Hera Pheri 3 grabbed the limelight on several occasions, but the legal battle between Firoz Nadiadwala and Eros spoilt all the plans. Now that the case is settled, the film has got a green signal.

The source added, “Hera Pheri 3 is a dream project for not just Firoz, but also the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. They are all ecstatic and happy with the fact that the lien has been paid back by Firoz, and the focus can now shift on creatives and logistics to take the film on floors.”

It has also been learned that some important plans regarding the Hera Pheri threequel will be made in the coming weeks. Along with this, the remaining shooting of Welcome To The Jungle will begin soon, and the film is expected to hit theatres by 2025 end.

