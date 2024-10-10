There remains a separate fanbase for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. And one cannot deny one of the biggest reasons behind it is Akshay Kumar and his wit. Unfortunately, he did not return for the sequel, and we’d say Kartik Aaryan did a pretty good job. He continues to take the legacy ahead with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But will Akki make a cameo appearance? Hear it from the horse’s mouth!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer was released on Wednesday and received a positive response from the masses. Tripti Dimri has replaced Kiara Advani as the leading actress in the second installment. Vidya Balan is also reprising her character as Manjulika. But this time, there’s double the trouble as Madhuri Dixit joins her.

Is Akshay Kumar a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

For a while now, there have been rumors that Akshay Kumar may mark a special appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, we have disappointing news for once, anticipating his presence.

Akshay Kumar broke his silence and confirmed he is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He said, “No, absolutely not. It’s fake news.” We will surely miss Dr Aditya “Adi” Shrivastav in the upcoming horror-comedy, but we’re sure Anees Bazmee must have worked on an exciting script to keep us entertained.

Meanwhile, Akshay is exploring the horror genre with many other exciting films. After 14 years, he is collaborating with Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla, which will be released in 2025.

Apart from that, he is also rumored to be a part of Stree 3. We saw him as the descendant of the villain in the sequel.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is arriving in theatres on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. It will witness a box office clash with Singham Again.

The supporting cast features Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

