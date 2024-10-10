On numerous occasions, Abhishek Bachchan has quashed rumors of his separation from his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But his absence during her big days and her absence from the family pictures continue to raise eyebrows. A Reddit user now alleges that the couple has parted ways but will not be filing for legal divorce. Scroll below for the startling revelations.

Since the beginning, there have been rumors that Aishwarya does not blend well with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, and sister-in-law, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The entire family poses together during red carpet events, but Aish usually arrives separately with her daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan is usually seen with his parents, which often leads to major criticism on social media platforms.

Have Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai separated?

On BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit, a user, ‘Beginning-Lime1760’ has made unbelievable claims about the Bachchan family drama. According to the thread, Aishwarya Rai has left Abhishek Bachchan and now lives with her mother and daughter in a separate house. The couple has allegedly been facing a rough patch for the last few years, but Jaya Bachchan and the other members have nothing to do with it.

The user claims that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was never financially dependent on her in-laws, given that she has huge investments in real estate and startups, in addition to her acting career. She allegedly got married to Abhishek for his powerful “surname,” as the Khandaan has strong political connections.

Did Abhishek cheat on Aishwarya?

The source claims, “Abhishek was very insecure of her and day by day he was breaking down due to his own failures. With each film he will keep his hopes high that this will become pathbreaker and he will have stardom but began getting failures only. The final nail in the coffin was when he cheated on her with Nimrat Kaur on sets of Dasvi and his pathetic family justified it. Nimrat became pretty serious for him, Abhishek realized his mistake and dumped Nimrat but now they are seperated but there will be less chances that divorce will happen.”

The gossip column concludes with the claims that Aishwarya Rai is done with Abhishek Bachchan and his family and will never be seen with them in the same frame.

However, there remains no confirmation of these claims.

