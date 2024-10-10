After much anticipation, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. The action drama enjoyed massive pre-release hype, and the advance booking was on fire. The early reviews are in, and enthusiastic fans call it a “box office roar.” Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Vettaiyan marks Amitabh Bachchan’s Tamil debut. The film revolves around SP Athiyan IPS (Rajinikanth) busting a drug syndicate in the Kanyakumari district, which takes a criminal route involving rape and murder. The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

Vettaiyan Early Reviews

Cine-goers seem very impressed with Vettaiyan, as many have tagged it as watch-worthy content on social media.

A netizen wrote, “A N B A A N A • F A N @Monish_SuriyaFC · 4h #Vettaiyan will be a box office roar! 🏆 Come in for a @tjgnan show and you will go out fully satisfied. As a Super star, our Thalaivar chose to go with director’s way of film making. Director’s delight 🤘🔥 FaFa is a show stealer! Special mention to the cameraman. VETTRI.”

Another viewer wrote on X/ Twitter, “#Vettaiyan was fire🔥 ,finally a movie with good content nd plot. Mass + Class content driven film with a message 💥 JUST SUPERB🔥❤️‍��”

“#Vettaiyan is RAW and RUSTIC with no compromise on Rajinism.. TJGnan wins big. What a superb film, thank you for showing #Thalaivar like this . This film will be a trend setter.. Thalaivar pinni pedal eduthu irukaaru .. every actor’s best performance is in this film.. Anirudh, Amithabh, Fahad – I bow down to you ! EXTRAORDINARY IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT Best film of the year ! Yet another RECORD MAKING film..,” wrote a cinegoer.

Another reviewed, “#Vettaiyan From being a fan boy to acting with @rajinikanth , life has come a full circle for #FahadhFaasil 🔥🔥🔥 Mark this tweet : #Thalaivar and #Fafa combo will be the talk of the town for a long time to come”

“#Vettaiyan hits the right notes. A well-made film. The 2nd half curse is broken. It speaks about a very important social issue that I’ve often raised concerns about, even as recently as last month in #Tamilnadu! Go watch! Pucca Thalaivar padam! Kudos @tjgnan!” a viewer tweeted.

It looks like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has struck the right notes with the audiences. Not to forget, Fahadh Faasil seems to have won hearts again!

Vettaiyan Box Office

At the Indian box office, the action drama is showing highly favorable signs. It has concluded its advance booking sales at 18.26 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Vettaiyan had previously surpassed the pre-sales of Indian 2 but could not beat The GOAT.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Ratan Tata Death: Diljit Dosanjh Pauses Concert & Mourns, “Yahi Zindagi Hai…” While Kareena Kapoor Khan Says, “You Taught Us To Love” – Bollywood Pays Tribute!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News