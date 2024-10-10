It is the end of an era. Our beloved Indian industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday evening. He was battling health issues related to age and breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai. The nation is in disbelief, and so are our Bollywood actors. Scroll below for details on how Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others react to his death.

Ratan Tata funeral

Ratan Tata died at the age of 86. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced a day of mourning. The former chairman of the Tata Group will be cremated with full state honors. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across government offices in Maharashtra. His beloved fans will be able to pay him respect at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai’s Nariman Point from 10 AM-4 PM today.

Bollywood celebrities react!

Diljit Dosanjh paused his Dil-Luminati tour in Europe to pay his respect to Ratan Tata sir. He said, “Yahi zindagi hai (This is life). If we can learn something from his life, it is that we need to work hard, think good, help others. Bedaag apni life jee ke gaye woh (He lived his life without blemish).”

Kick 2 actor Salman Khan was amongst the first celebrities to pay his tribute on social media. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 9, 2024

Singham Again star Ajay Devgn postponed his ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter in respect of the legendary industrialist. His tweet read, “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.”

The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir. 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 9, 2024

Vicky Kaushal got emotional as he penned on his Instagram stories, “Never could meet him… but adored, admired and respected everything he did for the society. Lost a legend. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Goodbye to the Titan… fly high like you loved and oh, how you taught us to love. In power forever… Padma Vibhushan, Shri Ratan Tata,” wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on X, “Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir.”

Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will… pic.twitter.com/1JfSzHXqhG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 9, 2024

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma are among others who paid their last respects.

You will be deeply missed, Ratan Tata sir.

