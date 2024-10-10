Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 continues to drop surprises for fans. The horror comedy flick has now arrived online after a blockbuster run at the worldwide box office. The battle for viewership begins. Below is where you can watch Sarkate ka Aatank.

Box Office Spree

The Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It opened to a box office clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. The horror-comedy flick dominated screens from its release day and unleashed madness with tremendous footfalls in 50+ days of its theatrical run. It has earned 623.29 crores in India and is a super-duper hit.

Where to watch Stree 2 online?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers from over 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch this horror-comedy flick starting today, i.e., October 10, 2024.

Stree 2 Plot

Years after the disappearance of Stree, the town of Chanderi faces another threat as a Sarkata (headless ghost) emerges. He abducts women to avenge those responsible for the death of Stree. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana), Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi), and Jana (Abhishek Banerjee), along with an unnamed woman (Shraddha Kapoor), come together to save their hometown.

Starcast

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao play the leading roles in Stree 2. The supporting cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Akshay Kumar is seen in a cameo role and may return with a greater part in the upcoming installment. Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a special song and played a cameo role in the film. Varun Dhawan also made a small appearance as Bhediya.

More about Stree 2

It is the fourth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Munjya, and Bhediya. Amar Kaushik has directed Stree 2, which is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

