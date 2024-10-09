The Greatest Of All Time has almost concluded its box office run. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has already been released on Netflix on October 3 and has enjoyed impressive viewership in its debut week. It has surpassed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh by a considerable margin. Scroll below for our detailed OTT verdict for The GOAT.

Netflix has released its latest report on the most viewed non-English films from September 30 to October 6, 2024. The Greatest Of All Time is the only Indian film among the top 5. The list is toppled by The Platform 2 (19.4 million), while Trouble (10 million) and A True Gentleman (4.7 million) are the other two in the top 3.

The Greatest Of All Time Netflix Views

In its debut week, The GOAT has registered 3.8 million views. It has a runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute and has been watched for 11.5 million hours. It is the #4 most-watched non-English title on Netflix in the last week. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has performed better than Janhvi Kapoor led Ulajh, which is on the sixth spot with 3.3 million views.

Beats Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Nani led Saripodhaa Sanivaaram continues to be in the Top 10 list for second consecutive list. However, The Greatest Of All Time has clocked almost 35% higher views.

Needs 152% higher views to enter the top 10 most-watched Indian films on Netflix

Currently, Akshay Kumar led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stands at the #10 place with views of 9.6 million on Netflix. Venkat Prabhu’s directorial will need almost 152% higher views to achieve that milestone. Only time will tell whether it will continue its strong run on the digital platforms. Or will it gradually slow down, similar to its box office run?

