Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 started with a bang on October 6, 2024. Fans are hooked on the main episode and follow the live feed with eagle eyes. Amongst the contestants, TV actor Vivian Dsena has garnered a lot of hype ever since his name was confirmed for the show. Now, in the latest live feed of the show, the actor could be seen talking about his equation with his second wife, Nouran Aly.

For the unversed, Vivian’s marriage with Nouran was a hush-hush affair. He left all his fans bewildered when he revealed that he had tied the knot with her in an intimate ceremony in Egypt, and they also have a 4-month-old daughter called Layan Vivian Dsena. In the live feed video which has been going viral, the actor can be seen telling co-contestant Karanveer Mehra how he divides some household chores with his wife. Dsena reveals that while his wife cooks, he makes sure to help her with all the other household chores, especially when there is no house help.

The Madhubala actor further added that they do have some arguments sometimes, but he stressed that it is impossible for a husband and wife to never have a fight. Karanveer Mehra also supported him, adding that it is a way of expressing love in any relationship. Vivian then jokingly added that people often sympathize with his wife because of being married to him. He recalls people asking her, “Tu Theek Haina Iss Aadmi Ke Saath? (Are you okay living with this man?).”

Vivian Dsena opened up about his second marriage in March last year. He also revealed that he had converted to Islam in 2019. The Sirf Tum actor was earlier married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The duo tied the knot in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2016.

