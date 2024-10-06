Salman Khan is back with a bang with Bigg Boss 18. The grand premiere has been creating a frenzy amongst fans. Here is what netizens are thinking by the looks of it.

Till now, fans on X are hailing Vivian Dsena as the most hyped contestant on the show. He recently entered the show as the 18th contestant. One of the netizens said, “Vivian Be Like: Salman Bhai Bas Karo, Andar Jake Trophy Lene Do.” A user added, “Let’s see what Vivian will be. Extremely high expectations from him. I really don’t think he is an angry young man, but please don’t be embarrassing.” However, Avinash Mehra also managed to impress a fan. The post said, “Too early to say that I found my favorite for this season but definitely the first one I like.”

Talking about Vivian Dsena, another netizens said, “Hamara hero aa gaya guys. Vivian Dsena is on the stage. The most awaited contestant of Bigg Boss 18.” Talking about Chum Darang, another netizen said, “Love at first sight. She can have all my votes.” A user criticized Tajinder Singh Bagga’s participation on the show and said, “What has Tajinder Singh Bagga done in his life to be called on Bigg Boss 18. What will people learn from him?” Praising Salman Khan’s superstardom, a fan noticed how more than 1 crore are watching the Bigg Boss 18 premiere.

The fan wrote, “1.2 crore views watching the Bigg Boss 18 premiere till now. Salman Khan, the biggest star bringing out the biggest reach for the show. The most loved star of the nation. Praising Vivian further, a fan said, “Such a hero entry Viv has got. This man has not aged at all. He is so well-spoken and chill. That smile and charm. Rooting for him to win the season.”

