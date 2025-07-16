The battle for television’s most prestigious awards just got even fiercer. The Television Academy has announced the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, which will be held on September 14, 2025, in California.

Leading the pack with an impressive 27 nominations is the Apple TV+ dystopian sci-fi thriller Severance. Close behind are Colin Farrell’s crime drama The Penguin, which has 24 nominations, followed by satirical comedy The Studio and dark comedy The White Lotus, tied at 23 nominations each.

Here are the ten most-nominated shows at the 2025 Emmys, along with their IMDb ratings and streaming platforms in India and the US.

10. The Pitt

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US)

– Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US) IMDb Rating – 8.9/10

– 8.9/10 Creator – R. Scott Gemmill

– R. Scott Gemmill Emmy 2025 Nominations – 13

Plot: The medical drama revolves around the daily lives of the emergency department healthcare staff of a fictional hospital based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, portrayed realistically. How they manage to go about their high-pressure jobs while dealing with their own personal issues and workplace politics forms the show’s underlying premise.

9. The Bear

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar (India), Disney +, Hulu (US)

– Jio Hotstar (India), Disney +, Hulu (US) IMDb Rating – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 Creator – Christopher Storer

– Christopher Storer Emmy 2025 Nominations – 13

Plot: The comedy-drama features Jeremy Allen White in the role of Carmy Berzatto, a young and award-winning chef who leaves the world of fine dining to run his late brother’s small Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. But keeping the business afloat is not easy. As he tries to keep the business running, he must also deal with the stubborn kitchen staff, increasing debt, and coming to terms with his own grief.

8. Adolescence

Streaming Platform – Netflix (India & US)

– Netflix (India & US) Director – Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham

– Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Emmy 2025 Nominations – 13

Plot: The British psychological drama revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. What follows is a series of intense interrogations by the cops and a forensic psychologist, and a curious attempt to understand what led to the horrendous act of violence. It also focuses on how Jamie’s family deals with the immense pressure and scrutiny following his arrest.

7. Hacks

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar & Netflix (India), Hulu (US)

– Jio Hotstar & Netflix (India), Hulu (US) IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Creators – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

– Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky Emmy 2025 Nominations – 14

Plot: The dark comedy-drama revolves around the relationship between a legendary stand-up comedian, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), and a comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The show’s fourth season focuses on the duo’s efforts to launch their late-night show.

6. Andor

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar (India), Disney+ (US)

– Jio Hotstar (India), Disney+ (US) IMDb Rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Creator – Tony Gilroy

– Tony Gilroy Emmy 2025 Nominations – 14

Plot: This dystopian sci-fi thriller and Star Wars prequel follows rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a thief-turned-revolutionary who becomes an important figure in the rebellion against the Empire.

5. The Last of Us

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US)

– Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US) IMDb Rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Creators – Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann

– Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann Emmy 2025 Nominations – 16

Plot: Set against the backdrop of a world overrun by zombie-like creatures after a widespread fungal infection, The Last of Us Season 1 revolves around the story of the show’s two main characters, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and how they travel across America while fighting many dangers. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season, where they live with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming.

4. The White Lotus

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US)

– Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US) IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Creator – Mike White

– Mike White Emmy 2025 Nominations – 23

Plot: This dark comedy-drama follows the lives of wealthy guests and hotel staff at the luxurious White Lotus resorts over the course of one week, gradually uncovering secrets, tension, and unexpected drama.

3. The Studio

Streaming Platform – Apple TV+ (India & US)

– Apple TV+ (India & US) IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Directors – Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg

– Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Emmy 2025 Nominations – 23

Plot: The comedy-drama follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, and a passionate film enthusiast who tries to find a balance between making good films and the studio’s corporate aims.

2. The Penguin

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US)

– Jio Hotstar (India), Max (US) IMDb Rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Creator – Lauren LeFranc

– Lauren LeFranc Emmy 2025 Nominations – 24

Plot: Set after the events of the 2022 film The Batman, the crime drama series follows Oswald Cobb, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), who tries to take control of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

1. Severance

Streaming Platform – Apple TV+ (India & US)

– Apple TV+ (India & US) IMDb Rating – 8.7/10

– 8.7/10 Director – Ben Stiller

– Ben Stiller Emmy 2025 Nominations – 27

Plot: The dystopian sci-fi thriller follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee at the biotech company Lumon Industries, whose workers have undergone a procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives.

