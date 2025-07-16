This week, Zee5 unexpectedly leads the chart with three new titles. Prime Video follows with two releases, including a big-budget South Indian film and a series from the United States. Lionsgate Play presents a title centered on a match between a human and a machine. Netflix offers two titles as well, one a highly popular comedy show in India and the other an English-language investigative thriller. For more details on these and other new releases, please continue reading.

Netflix

Untamed (English) – July 17, 2025

This mini-series is set in Yosemite National Park, where a dead body is found and suspicion of murder arises. However, it is likely that there is something far beyond just a single murder, a grand conspiracy unfolding there.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 03 Episode 05 (Hindi) – July 19, 2025

This week, the guests will be the cast members of Son of Sardaar 2, including Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan.

Jio Hotstar

Special Ops Season 2 (Hindi) – July 18, 2025

Initially, Special Ops Season 2 was supposed to be released last week, but the release was postponed to this week. In the second season, India faces a new threat to its most critical financial services infrastructure, the Unified Payments Interface.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (English) – July 18, 2025

Set a decade before the original Star Trek series, which aired from 1966 to 1969, it follows the adventures of the crew of the starship Enterprise and its captain, Christopher Pike.

Zee5

Sattamum Neethiyum (Tamil) – July 18, 2025

A girl goes missing. Subsequently, her father fights to find her, but the system, including the judiciary, fails them both. He ultimately commits suicide in front of the court. Following this, a lawyer who has not actively participated in the litigation process decides to step in and file a public interest litigation against the state.

The Bhootnii (Hindi) – July 18, 2025

The Bhootnii is a horror comedy set in a college where a legendary tree known as the Virgin Tree is believed to grant true love to anyone who prays beneath it on Valentine’s Day. However, things take a bizarre turn when the protagonist prays under the tree and ends up attracting a ghost instead. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Navneet Malik.

Bhairavam (Telugu) – July 18, 2025

A minister attempts to illegally seize land donated to a temple but faces resistance from a group determined to stop him. The story follows his efforts to remove them and clear the path for his plan.

Prime Video

Kuberaa (Tamil & Telugu) – July 18, 2025

Kuberaa is a reflection of our society. At its core, it explores the human condition and the divide between the privileged and the underprivileged. The protagonist, a beggar, finds himself caught in a game he cannot comprehend, set in motion by a wealthy man driven by greed. But things do not unfold as planned.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 (English) – July 16, 2025

The protagonist is now engaged and planning her wedding, but her first love returns, leaving her uncertain about her decision.

Lionsgate

Rematch (English) – July 18, 2025

Rematch takes place before the frenzy of modern-day artificial intelligence. It centers around a 1997 chess game between Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov and IBM’s artificial intelligence, Deep Blue.

SunNxt

Manidhargal (Tamil) – July 17, 2025

Six friends spend the night drinking and partying, but the night takes a dark turn when someone ends up dead. Terrified of the news going public, they begin to panic. What will happen to them if the truth comes out? And is there any way to escape this nightmare?

