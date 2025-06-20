Kuberaa Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh

Director: Sekhar Kammula

What’s Good: Dhanush’s performance, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna also do complete justice to their parts, action sequences, gripping plotline, and underlying message.

What’s Bad: The editing could have been more crisp which could have shortened the pace of this one and the storyline becomes a little predictable in the second half.

Loo Break: This one is too gripping to take one in the middle of the film.

Watch or Not?: This one will definitely be a treat for all the Dhanush fans out there.

Language: Tamil and Telugu

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 184 Minutes

User Rating:

In one of the scenes, Deva (Dhanush), a former beggar whose life has turned upside down after getting embroiled in an oil scam, sponsors a procession for the funeral of a beggar. Having performed the funeral rites of his deceased beggar friend in the most deplorable manner, he is hell bent on giving a respectable funeral to another beggar, wherein his journey to the afterlife almost feels like a celebration. This forms the main crux of the storyline of Sekhar Kammula’s written and directed, Kuberaa, which sheds light on the pitiable plight of the beggars.

The plot revolves around Neeraj Mitra (Jim Sarbh) a shrewd and corrupted businessman who strikes a 10,000 crore worth oil deal with some equally corrupted politicians and industrialists. To avoid the leak of the scam, he has to conduct the transaction for the same in black money. He recruits an imprisoned CBI officer, Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna Akkineni), whose honesty landed him with a 10-year prison sentence, to conduct the job smoothly. He does not hesitate to go against the system for the sake of his family. Deepak suggests using 4 simple and innocent beggars as an intermediary for the transaction as they will remain clueless about the same. However, Neeraj’s plan with these beggars remains far more sinister. It is then that one of the beggars, Deva (Dhanush) gets embroiled in a web of corruption, lies, betrayals and greed and most importantly, the mighty and powerful have no remorse for the life of the downtrodden.

Kuberaa Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director-writer Sekhar Kammula through a gripping and riveting crime-thriller, brings to light the despondent plight of the beggars. The film showcases on how they are not only considered as a part of the society but they are also not even subjected to basic human rights like a respectable funeral. Watch out for the scene wherein Dhanush’s Deva gives the taste of his own medicine to the antagonist so that he understands the plight of the beggars and the downtrodden. However, the thrill factor in the screenplay is not compromised due to this message.

The plot immediately grips you with Deva’s attempt to bust this scam along with liberating the life of the beggar community. We also see a battle of conscience when it comes to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s character. An honest CBI officer who willingly forayed into the dark side is again thrown at the crossroads when it comes to innocent lives at stake. At the core, Dhanush’s constant dialogue, “Jeene Ke Liye Jeeyo” only shows a tint of optimism in his character despite his life being full of adversities. His past experiences in life also help him pull through with the calamities that life throws at him. However, the editing could have been crisp in the second half which would have reduced the otherwise laborious length of the film. Kuberaa also falls prey to some predictability in the second half of the film.

Kuberaa Movie Review: Star Performance

Dhanush is the soul of Kuberaa. There, I said it! The actor is a chameleon wherein he blends with every shade of his character. From showcasing the helplessness, vulnerability, optimism, an undying faith in the Almighty and finally trying to uplift the beggar community, he delivers a stellar performance in this one. His physical transformation is also simply jaw-dropping, which left me waiting for what he has to offer next. Nagarjuna Akkineni was intense and powerful in his performance, though his performance managed to shine more in the first half.

Rashmika Mandanna makes a late entry in Kuberaa but the actress manages to do full justice to her character, Sameera. Her endearing camaraderie with Deva also makes way for some light-hearted moments in the film. Jim Sarbh nails the villain role one more time, without coming across as over the top. A special shoutout to Saurav Khurana’s act as an antagonist which will literally make you detest him.

Kuberaa Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sekhar Kammula’s attempt to bring forth a gripping crime thriller with a powerful message lands right with Kuberaa. The action sequence involving wild dogs particularly stands out in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad’s music commands attention with the background score but the songs had a scope to create a stronger impact.

Kuberaa Movie Review: The Last Word

This one is simply unmissable for all the Dhanush fans out there. This can be inarguably touted as one of his finest works. Apart from this, the core message of the film also tugs at your heartstrings.

Kuberaa Trailer

Kuberaa released on 20 June, 2025.

