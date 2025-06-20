Dhanush’s new arrival, Kuberaa, has blown everyone’s mind! The superstar plays a beggar in the crime drama brilliantly supported by Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh! Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has managed to surpass some of the Tollywood biggies with its pre-sales as well!

Dhanush Beats Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Dhanush has managed to beat the BMS pre-sales of Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. It has taken sixth place on the list of top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu films of 2024 – 25 on BMS. However, it could not enter the top 5 pre-sales as Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel blocked Dhanush’s way!

Kuberaa Box Office: BMS Pre-Sales

Kuberaa managed to register 150K pre-sales of tickets on BMS in total before it arrived in the theaters on June 20. It missed crossing Thandel, which ranks a spot above with ticket pre-sales of 155K, with only 5 thousand more tickets sold!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu Films of 2024 – 25 on BMS.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K

HIT 3: 336K

HanuMan : 286L

Daaku Maharaaj: 235K

Thandel: 155K

Kuberaa: 150K

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 140K

Mad Square: 116K

Mr Bachchan: 106K

Double iSmart: 105K

Kuberaa Fails To Hit Top 3 Of 2025 As Well!

Ticket pre-sales for Kuberaa also failed to hit the top pre-sales of 2025 on BMS as Sankranthiki Vasthunam took the top spot, followed by HIT 3 and Daaku Maharaaj! It would be interesting to see if good word-of-mouth helps the film change the statistics for the opening day numbers of the crime drama, which is currently getting weighed down due to its pace and run time impacting the positive reviews! Check out the audience response of the film here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

