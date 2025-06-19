Malayalam Cinema has churned out huge profits at the box office with consistently controlled budget films. It has been almost six months, and the most profitable Malayalam Film of 2025 at the box office stands untouched. While the year has witnessed 100 crore grossers like Thudarum, Mohanlal’s film managed to secure the second last spot in the list of profits!

Second Least Profitable Film

The second least profitable Malayalam film of 2025 is Mohanlal’s Thudarum. Mounted on a budget of 90 crore, it could churn out a profit of only 35.5% at the box office. The least profitable Malayalam film of 2025, on the other hand, is Bromance!

Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

Rekhachithram started the year with a bang for Mollywood. The mystery crime drama, mounted on a budget of 6 crore, churned out 350% profit at the box office. It still stands undefeated, with the closest bet being Allappuzha Gymkhana, which is still far away with a profit of 268.9%.

Check out all the profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, total collection, and profits.

Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Alappuzha Gymkhana: 12 crore | 44.27 crore | 268.92% Ponman: 3 crore | 10.05 crore | 238.33% Officer On Duty: 13 crore | 31.62 crore | 143.2% Maranamass : 8 crore | 18.77 crore | 134.63% Prince And Family: 8 crore | 17.04 crore | 113% Narivetta: 10 crore | 18.19 crore | 81.9% Detective Ujjwalan: 4.5 crore | 6.41 crore | 42.44% Oru Jaathi Jathakam: 5 crore | 6.95 crore | 39% | Plus Thudarum: 90 crore | 121.97 crore | 35.52% Bromance: 8 crore | 8.52 crore | 6.5%

