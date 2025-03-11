The Malayalam crime thriller Rekhachithram is now available for streaming on Sony LIV. Starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the screenplay is written by John Manthrikal, while the story is penned by Ramu Sunil. The movie is produced by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, Indrans, and Nishanth Sagar in pivotal roles. The music and background score are composed by Mujeeb Majeed, the cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, and Shameer Muhammed is the editor.

Released in theaters on January 9, 2025, Rekhachithram received positive reviews from critics and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year so far, earning over ₹55 crore worldwide. It has become one of Asif Ali’s biggest hits after Kishkindha Kaandam and Thalavan.

The movie is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, on Sony LIV. While it has been streaming on the platform for a few days, another OTT platform, Aha, has now acquired exclusive Telugu streaming rights. The Telugu version of Rekhachithram will premiere on Aha on March 14, 2025.

With this, Telugu audiences can enjoy the film on both Sony LIV and Aha, depending on their subscribed platform.

