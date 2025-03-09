Anurag Kashyap’s Malayalam film Rifle Club and Tamil film Maharaja received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. In recent years, he has shifted his focus from Bollywood to the South Indian film industry.

The Mohanlal Connection: What Could Have Been?

But did you know that one of his last Bollywood directorial films was originally supposed to be a Malayalam film? Yes, you read that correctly! Kennedy, his last feature-length Bollywood film—which has yet to be theatrically released to the general public—was initially envisioned as a Mollywood movie with Mohanlal in the lead. The film was supposed to be directed by Anurag Kashyap’s longtime collaborator and cinematographer, Rajeev Ravi, but unfortunately, it didn’t materialize. Instead, the story was reworked into Kennedy.

Sudhir Mishra was the one who initially told this story to Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap said, “The central character of Kennedy, an undercover cop named Uday Shetty, has stayed with me for a long time.” He also mentioned that there is a possibility of a sequel web series, where the protagonist of Kennedy survives the events of the film and continues his journey.

Why Haven’t We Seen Kennedy Yet?

The film has been cleared by the censor board, and in 2023, it was even screened at the Cannes Film Festival. So why haven’t we seen it yet? The simple answer: financial troubles at Zee Studios, one of the production houses behind Kennedy.

The other production house involved is Good Bad Films, owned by Anurag Kashyap and his parents. However, the key producers who worked on this project at Zee Studios have since left the company, and Zee has suffered financial losses on other projects as well. Anurag Kashyap mentioned this in a recent interview with The Hindu.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: TEST OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Stream R Madhavan & Nayanthara’s Sports Drama Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News