Jr. NTR, who gained immense popularity after RRR, is now busy with multiple projects. His next big film, Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel, has become a hot topic. This action-packed movie is expected to have a unique ocean setting similar to his recent film Devara. Yes, what you heard was right. As per Telugu 360 reports, the film is going to have an ocean backdrop and fans eagerly waiting to see if this theme will work again.

After RRR, Jr. NTR impressed audiences with his powerful performance in Devara which had a strong ocean-based storyline. Now with Dragon also featuring a sea backdrop, fans are curious if this will create the same magic on screen. Many believe this setting adds intensity to the action sequences making the film more exciting.

Currently Jr. NTR is working on War 2 alongside Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. This film also includes high-energy action scenes set in the ocean. Once War 2 is completed, NTR will begin shooting for Dragon which is expected to be one of the most ambitious projects of his career.

Producer Mythri Ravi Shankar recently shared some interesting details about Dragon. He described it as a high-octane action entertainer with an international standard. His statement has raised expectations for the film, and fans are eager to see how this grand project unfolds.

Reports suggest that Dragon is set in the 1960s and will revolve around a drug mafia operating in the Golden Triangle, which is a dangerous coastal region. The intense action and a sea-based setting makes this film highly anticipated.

