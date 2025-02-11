Hrithik Roshan gave us many memorable movies, but Koi Mil Gaya will always remain closest to everyone’s hearts. This is mainly because of how he portrayed Rohit Mehra, a developmentally disabled man. It was close to Hrithik’s heart, and the actor once opened up about getting emotional on the last day of the film’s shooting. Scroll below for the deets.

It is both critically and commercially successful, with an amazing cast led by Hrithik Preity Zinta and Rekha. It turned things around in Hrithik’s career as he gave a few flops before that. The sci-fi movie served as a breakthrough film, and with that, Roshan established his versatility as an actor.

A report by Peeping Moon revealed that Hrithik Roshan once, in an interview, had said how he felt when the filming of Koi Mil Gaya. He was asked whether he thought disconnecting from a film once it was over and in the theatres was difficult. Hrithik said, “Only once, I think I felt that once in my career when I did Koi Mil Gaya. After I did Koi Mil Gaya, I remember I felt extremely sad that I couldn’t get to play Rohit again. But, then, of course, Krrish happened, and Krrish 3, so I got to play him again and again.”

He added, “But I remember being very sad on the last day of KMG. No, it wasn’t tears; it was a feeling of hollow, like a vacuum inside me. I think it was because I kind of played out my childhood, and I got really attached to that guy. That’s the only time when I felt that.” The film was followed by Krrish and Krrish 3.

More about the film

Koi Mil Gaya follows Rohit, a developmentally disabled man who contacts an extraterrestrial being, later named Jadoo, with his late father Sanjay’s supercomputer. The film follows his relationship with Nisha, Rohit’s friend, who falls in love with him.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. He has War 2 in the pipeline, and he is currently filming it.

