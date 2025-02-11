Shah Rukh Khan’s 2011 sci-fi superhero action film Ra.One might not have struck a chord with the audience back then, especially when it came to the box office numbers. However, it is still hailed as one of the films which dared to do something different in Bollywood especially in the spectrum of the VFX. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, director Anubhav Sinha, who helmed the movie, opened up about its failure. He not only recalled getting overwhelmed while making the movie but also hinted at a negativity from the industry towards the same.

Anubhav Sinha On Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One Emerging As A Box Office Flop

Anubhav Sinha revealed that he could sense some unspoken hostility against Ra.One from Bollywood. He further pointed out issues in the script and the editing as some of the major flaws in the movie. The director said, “There were people who wanted Shah Rukh Khan to fail. I’ve been in the industry long enough to sense it. When Shah Rukh finally admitted that the film flopped, it was heartbreaking. I felt like I had betrayed the film and his trust. I couldn’t deliver a film that he could be proud of.”

Anubhav Sinha On Being Overwhelmed On The Set Of Ra.One

Apart from this, Anubhav Sinha admitted that working with a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan on a project of a mammoth scale got quite overwhelming for me. However, the SRK’s belief in the film made things quite easier for the filmmaker. He said, “I was spending 18 hours a day with Shah Rukh Khan, managing a massive production. Everyone around me knew more cinema than I did. I was overwhelmed. He had a way of making you believe his ideas were yours. That’s how persuasive he is.”

About Ra.One

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The movie was produced by Gauri Khan. Despite tanking at the box office, it was praised for the VFX, catchy soundtracks and the background score along with the unique subject.

