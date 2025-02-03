Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s short-lived love story had grabbed several eyeballs amongst the fans and the industry fraternity. The couple fell in love on the sets of their 2004 film Fida and began a whirlwind romance. Did you know that Kareena once opened up about her relationship with Shahid when the duo initially started dating? Here’s what she had said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Confessed To A Lack Of Romance In Her Relationship With Shahid Kapoor

In a throwback interview with Cosmopolitan, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the most important thing that she had done for her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. To this, the Heroine actress admitted that the romance still had not seeped into their relationship. She said, “Nothing. Our relationship is not like that, it’s too early. It’s too soon for the romance part to start. At the rate we’re both shooting, there is no time to look deeply into each other’s eyes and be lovestruck. We are more like friends (giggles) okay, a little more than friends…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan Spoke About The Movie Dates With Shahid Kapoor

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke fondly about her movie dates with Shahid Kapoor. The Buckingham Murders actress revealed that she could do normal things like every other normal couple with Shahid. The actress said, “We do the stuff any other young couple does, eating out, watching movies…I really enjoy watching movies. When we get a chance, we go to Fame Ad Labs to see films, we sneak in when it’s dark, after the movie has started. It’s lovely. It’s so relaxing. That’s what I enjoy most about being with Shahid. I get to be normal and do normal things.”

Revealing her fear in the same interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she is fearful of heights and speed. The actress added, “Speed and heights. I never sat on Shahid’s bike and now he’s sold it. His mom made him give it up.” Shahid Kapoor and Kareena broke up in the year in 2007. The actress tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons. Meanwhile, Shahid married Mira Kapoor in July 2015. The couple have two children, a daughter and a son.

