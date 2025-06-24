The makers of Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 released the trailer of the film amid the controversies surrounding the same. The movie also stars Neerju Bajwa and Hania Aamir in the lead roles. Here is our trailer review for the Punjabi horror-comedy.

Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer Review

Talking about the trailer, we see Diljit Dosanjh’s character Jaggi playing a ghostbuster who is assigned to remove a dreadful ghost from a palatial house in the United Kingdom. He is joined by a fellow ghostbuster played by Hania Aamir in his mission which leads to a comedy of errors. However, this also affects his relationship with his ladylove (Neeru Bajwa) and the movie hints at a love triangle between the trio.

Sardaar Ji 3 has Diljit Dosanjh in his entertaining best. There is never a dull moment with the actor-singer on the screen. He is passing the comedic gags, romancing Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa but we are left confused when it comes to the genre of the film.

The movie revolves around the themes of horror, ghostbusters and paranormal investigations but during the entire course of the Sardaar Ji 3 trailer, I was left wondering where was the horror in this? Not once does the spook and the jumpscares land convincingly or leave you impressed. The horror-comedy does justify the comedy part but where is the horror element? On the contrary, the spooky sequences look extremely amateur and caricaturish with a borderline shoddy VFX. Well, it seems like the Diljit Dosanjh film will have to heavily rely on the comedy and the romance parts to keep the audience engaged. However, Dosanjh’s chemistry with both Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa look endearing. The ladies also come across as fiery and entertaining in the trailer.

About The Film

Talking about Sardaar Ji 3, the movie will be released only overseas on June 27, 2025. It has been helmed by Amar Hundal. It also stars Gulshan Grover as the antagonist along with Jasmin Bajwa and Manav Vij.

Take A Look At The Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trailer and teaser reviews!

Must Read: Kannappa Hindi Trailer Review: Can We Stop This Baahubalification Of Prabhas & Mahadevification Of Akshay Kumar Urgently?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News