Glory Trailer Review: Pulkit Samrat & Divyenndu Promise 'Aakhiri Dum Tak Ladenge' As They Fight For Revenge

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for Glory, and it is safe to say the ring is about to get bloody. Moving beyond the typical underdog sports story, creators Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja have woven a dark, revenge drama where boxing is merely the language for a much more sinister game of revenge, ambition, and murder.

Set in Haryana, the series centers on a coach obsessed with Olympic gold. However, his legacy is crumbling. The trailer introduces us to his sons, played by Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat, who return to their roots not for the sport, but for blood. They are seeking the truth behind a brutal assault on their sister, played by Jannat Zubair, and the mysterious death of an Olympic hopeful, Nihal Singh. The trailer promises an intriguing tale!

The casting of Glory seems to be the biggest strength, as the trailer teases some of the biggest names in the business. Seeing Divyenndu move away from his Munna Bhaiya shadow into a more grounded, vengeful role alongside Pulkit Samrat’s raw energy is a treat. Add to that the intense appearances of Suvinder Vicky, Ashutosh Rana, and Sikandar Kher, are keeping me excited!

The trailer is promising a blend of a high-stakes sports drama with a whodunit murder mystery. It isn’t just about who wins the match; it is about the secrets that run behind the sport, making it a more interesting game! However, a massive ensemble also brings a slight fear that some characters might get lost in the shuffle. Hope Glory does not fall for this trap! We have seen this obsessive coach and estranged sons returning for revenge themes before. Hopefully, this one serves something different!

The trailer ends with a promise: ‘Aakhiri Dum Tak Ladenge.’ Netflix seems to have a potential winner on its hands. If the writing matches the caliber of the acting ensemble, Glory could be the winning sports-crime thriller of the year.

Check out the trailer here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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