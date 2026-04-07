Karan Anshuman, the critically acclaimed creator-director, returns to Netflix with a riveting tale of honor and retribution that reimagines the sports drama genre.

Glory: Plot & Storyline

Glory, a unique sports thriller that enters the ring with a plot driven by ambition, revenge, a murder mystery, and a troubled family, will debut on Netflix on May 1. The series is set in the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing and delves into the violent ecosystem.

Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal, mysteriously dies at the start of the drama, set in the heartland of Haryana. Glory reveals a fragile web of relationships, power, and deception where the struggle for glory is as hazardous as it is personal, as ambition clashes with rage and vengeance takes control.

Glory: Cast & Release Date

The impressive cast includes Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kashmira Pardeshi.

Glory—created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, and directed by Anshuman and Kanishk Varma—is produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner. The project reflects the banner’s commitment to daring, distinctive storytelling in entertainment. Glory is set to release on Netflix on May 1.

Glory Official Teaser

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